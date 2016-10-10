The South continue The Beautiful South’s legacy

WITH hits like Song For Whoever, A Little Time (a chart-topper), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, and the controversial Don’t Marry Her, Beautiful South was almost ever-present in the charts from 1989 to 2003, but when they split up in 2006 the fans were distraught.

Not for long though, as some of the members reconvened less than two years later as The South and have continued the band’s legacy.

And what’s more, they are heading around the country for a short tour.

The band evolved from The Housemartins, whose impressive catalogue kept the chart-watchers busy.

“That isn’t quite right,” interjects vocalist Dave Hemingway. “The Housemartins split up completely, but then Paul (Heaton – main songwriter) had another project, which was totally different, and asked me to be involved.”

“It’s a bit like when The Jam split and Paul Weller formed The Style Council.”

Another main difference with the two bands is that Beautiful South had a female singer.

“We said, let’s try something else and the result was that we were no longer male-oriented, and to be honest a lot of Housemartins fans didn’t like us.”

After Beautiful South ended, a reunion wasn’t foremost in Dave’s thoughts; but it happened as he explains. “It wasn’t my choice to be honest and I didn’t think that anything else would happen once we’d disbanded. But I got a call from Dave Stead, the drummer, about eighteen months after the split and suggested we carry on.

“On reflection, I thought that we finished too early and that we had a bit more to offer.”

“But I didn’t want to be just a tribute band to ourselves and I wanted to do new material, so I said that if Paul (Heaton again) was OK with it then I’d do it.”

The band recruited Alison Wheeler from Beautiful South and here they are almost ten years on.

“There’s been a few line-up changes, but we have a new-ish album that we’re proud of ‘Sweet Refrains’) and have a lot to offer.”

I mentioned a ‘controversial’ song earlier with Don’t Marry Her, the original lyric had a swear-word, so the band re-recorded it.

“That’s right,” the 56-year old Yorkshireman says. “If you record a song like that, it’s not gonna get radio play, although true fans know the original version.”

“The original song had the ‘f-word’ and when it was decided to release it as a single we recorded a new version. (he laughs) Then Terry Wogan famously played it and forgot to play the ‘safe’ version.”

“I’m sure it was an accident.” he adds.

The band hasn’t toured in a while, as Dave tells me.

“We last toured about three years ago, but it was a horrible tour as it was too long and we were on a really crappy old bus.”

“I’m too old for stuff like that and I vowed never to do it like that again.”

“You see, I want to enjoy it as well. That tour was badly organised and had no structure to it, but now I’m refreshed and really looking forward to this one.”

The band has a pretty full set list as well.

“Yes, we’ll revisit a lot of Beautiful South songs, play a few from ‘Sweet Refrains’ and maybe a couple of songs that we haven’t recorded yet (we’ve an album-full of songs we have to record – maybe next year). I think that people want to hear new stuff as well as the old and hopefully they’ll enjoy it.”

Dave sums up his feelings with the words, “Hopefully everyone will have a good time, that’s what it’s all about.”

The South will be appearing at Buxton Opera House on Buxton on Wednesday, October 19.

Tickets £27. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk