The South let out all those perfect songs

Once in a while a band appears who strikes a chord with many and their music becomes an integral part of a nation’s psyche.

The Beautiful South is one such band whose music is the

soundtrack for a generation, selling over 15 million albums over three decades.

On disbanding in 2007, original members of the Beautiful South Dave Hemingway and Alison Wheeler went on to form The South with mainstays Damon Butcher and Gaz Birtles (keyboards and brass).

This talented nine-piece continues to celebrate the music of The Beautiful South, now with highly acclaimed album Sweet Refrains under their belt.

The South will be in Buxton next month to play old and new tunes including Perfect 10, A Little Time, Rotterdam, Don’t Marry Her, You Keep It All In to name but a few.

Culture fiends will also enjoy Flit coming to the Opera House on Monday, October 24.

Commissioned by the Edinburgh International Festival, Flit is a music and animation collaboration with musicians from bands including Portishead, Mogwai, the Unthanks and BAFTA winning animators Whiterobot.

l The South perform at Buxton Opera House on October 19, at 7.30pm. Tickets £27. Call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk