Thriller set on a desolate island over Halloween

The Buxton Opera House stage will be tranformed into a rustic island cottage next month, for the setting of the psychological thriller, A Party to Murder.

Six people arrive on Halloween in secret, to play a murder mystery game at a desolate destination. Secret passageways, incriminating letters, hidden compartments and bodies in the window seat ensue. Audiences are promised to be on the edge of their seats as the 25-year-old unsolved mystery twists and turns toward an unexpected and terrifying conclusion.

Talking Scarlet makes a return to the Opera House following this summer’s well-received productions of Death Toll and Jekyll and Hyde.

A Party to Murder boasts a star studded cast with Oliver Mellor (Coronation Street), Natasha Gray (Emmerdale) and Michelle Morris (The Knock).

Other drama events include Home at Seven (November 14 and 15), a thriller starring Brian Capron and Jenny Funnell. The plot begins when a husband returns home from work to find that 24 hours have elapsed and it is now a day later than he thought!

A Party to Murder runs from November 2 to 5 at 7.30pm. Tickets £16-£18. Call 01298 72190 or visit www. buxtonoperahouse.org.uk