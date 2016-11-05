Tideswell Community Players present wartime drama

A compelling story about the outcome of war on two families will be performed by Tideswell Community Players.

All My Sons by Arthur Miller is based on a true story about the supply of defective aeroplane engine parts to the US military in the Second World War. It shows the consequences of the massive deception on those involved and the lasting effect of the loss of a son.

The production will be staged at St John’s Church, Tideswell, from November 10 to 12. Tickets £8 and £6 (concessions); contact theatre@tideswell net or 01298 871063.