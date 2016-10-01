Tribute acts revives hits of The Rat Pack

Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jnr and Frank Sinatra were the definition of cool during their 50s and 60s Vegas heyday.

Combining the full sound of big band swing with charisma, panache and swagger, the trio - collectively known as The Rat Pack - had attitude to spare.

Rat Pack Live, the UK’s number one Dean, Sammy and Frank tribute show will be at Buxton Opera House in October for a ‘swingsational’ hit show. Expect to hear songs including Amore, New York, New York, Mr Bojangles and many, many more…

Other great music coming to the Opera House includes the much loved Tony Christie (October 13) with his Golden Anniversary Tour. His hits Amarillo, Las Vegas and Avenues and Alleyways will be performed with Tony and his backing band of top musicians. Tony will also dip into the Great Irish Songbook.

Dreamboats Marty Wilde, Eden Kane, Mike Berry, and the Wildcats will also play live in the Solid Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll Show (October 15).

Rat Pack Live will take place at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, October 8, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £25 and discounts are available. To buy tickets call Buxton Opera House on 01298 72190 or visit the website www. buxtonoperahouse.org.uk