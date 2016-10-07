Variety show’s wartime spirit

Lorrie Brown in Salute to the 1940s on October 18.

If you’re walking near Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 18 and hear an air raid siren, don’t panic....

It’s just variety show A Salute to the 1940s paying a visit.

Lorrie Brown will perform her award-winning tribute to Vera Lynn and other entertainers will air the songs of George Formby, The Andrews Sisters, Gracie Fields and G.I Frank Sinatra.

The concert starts at 2pm. Tickets £14 and £12.50. Call 01246 34522 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

