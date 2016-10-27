Video: ABC tour The Lexicon of Love albums

ABC. Photo by Roger Sargent.

Eighties chart stars ABC are touring the country playing live their landmark album The Lexicon of Love in full and tracks from follow-up The Lexicon of Love II.

You can catch them at Sheffield City Hall on October 29 and at Nottingham’s Royal Concert on November 1.

Sonically doffing its cap to the original, The Lexicon of Love II features ten new songs including BBC Radio 2 A listed single Viva Love. The tracks have been penned by ABC kingpin Martin Fry abetted by various cohorts.

