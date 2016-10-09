VIDEO: Amarillo star Tony Christie tours to Derbyshire

Tony Christie at Buxton Opera House on October 13.

Tony Christie at Buxton Opera House on October 13.

0
Have your say

Music legend Tony Christie will be sharing his favourite songs with fans in Derbyshire.

His hits include Amarillo, Las Vegas, Avenues and Alleyways, I Did What I Did For Maria and Solitaire.

Tony will be joined by special guests Ranagri to perform songs from his recent album The Great Irish Songbook.

Catch Tony on his golden anniversary tour at Buxton Opera House on October 13 or Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 15.

Back to the top of the page