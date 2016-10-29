Video: Boo Hewerdine to play in Derbyshire

Prolific songwriter Boo Hewerdine be airing selections from his new album Swimming in Mercury in a live show in Wirksworth.

He plays at the Coach House Studios on November 3.

Boo spent last year writing and producing a new double album and theatrical show for Chris Difford of Squeeze and touring Europe and Asia with Eddi Reader.

During the past seven years, Boo Hewerdine wrote lyrics and played on more than 30 new recordings by and with other artists including the acclaimed 2014 album (Vagabond) and 2015 EP (Back The Dogs) with Eddi Reader, Last Man Standing EP (2015) with Kris Drever of Lau and Duke Special.

Reveal Records compiled the first document of his career to date with a fine Best of compilation “My Name In Brackets” and swiftly followed that with an album of lost recordings found in a box! This album was “Open” which received five star reviews and was number 5 in the Telegraph Albums of The Year 2015.

Boo’s gig in Wirksworth starts at 8.30pm. Doors open at 8pm.

Tickets £12 plus booking fee on sale now at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/369040

Tickets without booking fee for this gig are also available now in person from Le Mistral, Wirksworth, tel. 01629 824840