Video: Derwent Brass and Dale Diva among charity gala entertainers

A charity gala at Derby Theatre will raise money for Plus One and the Derbyshiare Children’s Holiday Centre.

The gala will be held on Sunday, November 6, and will feature variety, performance and entertainment.

Performers will include Derwent Brass Band, Dale Diva women’s chorus, Emily-May Stephenson, star of West End Musical Matilda; Esme Sears, a Derby-based actor and singer, Creatio, producers of a broad variety of high-end musical theatre performances across the Midlands; Lynne & Mojo, a performing poodle and his owner as seen on Crufts and on TV’s This Morning.

The line-up of entertainers will feature Arabella Heap, a 17-year-old singer and guitarist; Kazz, a 13-year-old dancer who specialises in contortion and acrobatic dance; Josh Kemp, a songwriter, actor and composer; BA Dance Performance Group from the University of Derby based at Déda in Derby; Rose Huyton, a jazz and musical theatre singer; Tianya Stobbs, a contemporary dancer; Molly Enright & Caitlin Higgins, a multi-gold medal winning acrobatic duo, Courtney May Truswell, a young singer; Isaac Cheale, a sleight-of-hand magician; Juan Carlos, a comedy fire performer from Chango Fuego and Imogen & Florence Hunt with Emma Cook, a musical theatre trio. Limelight will be hosted by local radio presenter Andy Potter.

Tickets £25 and £20 (concessions). Contact 01332 593939 or www.derbytheatre.co.uk