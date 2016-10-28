Video: Legends Afro Celt Sound System to play Buxton for first time

Grammy nominees Afro Celt Sound System will play in Buxton for the first time.

With album sales of more than one and a half million, the legendary group are plugging their latest release, The Source, on tour.

The European and African collective have been a ground-breaking force for the past 20 years with a fusion of electro dance, Irish and West African music.

The new album’s characteristic energy has already translated seamlessly into the band’s latest live sets.

Afro Celt Sound System live features the core band members Simon Emmerson, Guinean vocalist, kora and balafon virtuoso N’Faly Kouyate and charismatic dhol master Johnny Kalsi, along with percussionist Robbie Harris and fiddle-player Eòghann MacEanruig. Also in the line-up is Ged Lynch on drums, Simon ‘Palmskin’ Richmond on keyboards and electronica and Val Etienne on backing vocals, with the gritty, witty rhymes of Gaelic rapper, musician and language activist Griogair.

Afro Celt Sound System will perform at Buxton Opera House on Friday, November 11, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £22.50. To buy tickets call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk