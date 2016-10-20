Comedy great Peter Kay is stepping out again for Cancer Research UK - he's taking his Dance For Life 2017 dance-a-thon parties around the UK with dates in Sheffield and Leeds.

He will take t the turntables - as DJ PK - at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, April 8 and then Leeds First Direct Arena, on Saturday, May 8. Full UK tour details below.

After the enormous success of Dance For Life 2016 the legendary funnyman is taking his dance parties across Britain, with all of the profits going to the charity.

The three-hour dance-a-thons will each take place over six nights at different arenas.

Each venue will be spectacularly transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors, which will feature state of the art sound and lights as DJ PK promises an unforgettable fundraising experience.

Peter said: "I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life earlier this year. The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance”

“I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up”

A spokesperson for the event organisers SJM Concerts said: “We are so excited to be involved again with Peter’s Dance For Life shows, the previous nights were such an achievement and so unique, we can’t wait to bring the party to even more arenas.”

Claire Rowney, director of Stand Up To Cancer at Cancer Research UK said: “We are so grateful to Peter for hosting his epic Dance For Life events to raise money, we need as many people as possible to join Peter and kick cancer’s ass by dancing the night away. The money that is raised from the events will fund vital research so that we can save more lives, more quickly”

Tickets - on sle Saturday, October 22 from 9am and imited to over 18s only - are £28.50 each and can be bought individually or in groups of any number. Fancy dress is optional.

If you have access requirements or you are a wheelchair user, please call the Box Office to book your ticket.

This is a general admission event, no seating will be allocated as the event will take place on the Arena floor. However you will be free to take any available seat in the lower tiers if you need to rest your dancing feet!

Participants are also being encouraged to set up individual Dance For Life pages to get sponsored for their own dance-a-thon challenges, whether in support or memory of friends and family, or simply to help raise even more money for Cancer Research UK.

Peter’s fundraising team can be joined at www.justgiving.com/teams/danceforlife2017

Peter Kay’s Dance For Life 2017 Dates:

Fri 03 Mar 2017 Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry

Sat 04 Mar 2017 Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry

Sat 25 Mar 2017 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sat 08 Apr 2017 Sheffield Arena

Sat 06 May 2017 Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 13 May 2017 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 22 at 9am and will also be available at WWW.GIGSANDTOURS.COM call 0844 811 0051 and WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.UK call 0844 826 2826

* For further information about Cancer Research UK's work or to find out how to support the charity, call 0300 123 1022 or visit www.cancerresearchuk.org. Follow on Twitter @CR_UK and Facebook at www.facebook.com/cancerresearchuk