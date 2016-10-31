Video: Story-telling for adults in Matlck

Debs Newbold, storyteller.

Royal Shakespeare Company storyteller Debs Newbold will be sharing her tale for adults, Lost In Blue, at Matlock Storytelling Cafe. The tale is about a young woman who tries to communicate with her father who has been in a coma for 15 years, whilst in his head he thinks he’s in Van Gogh’s Bedroom in Arles.  Partly about the healing power of art, Debs invokes beautiful imagery and vivid colours.

Catch Deborah at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on November 4. For more details, call 01629 580023

