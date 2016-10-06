VIDEO: Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Georgia May Foote in first stage role

Georgia May Foote, runner-up in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, has waltzed into her professional stage debut.

She stars in Breakfast at Tiffany’s which visits Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from October 18-22.

The stage play is adapted from the iconic 1961 film which starred Audrey Hepburn by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony and Olivier award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg and directed by Nikolai Foster.

Georgia plays vivacious, good-time girl Holly Golightly and her fantastical existence in 1940s New York City, is told through the eyes of a young writer, completely fascinated by this exquisite extrovert who every woman wants to be, and every man wants to be with.

Her television credits include Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street, Gemma in This Is England ’86 and Alison Simmons in Grange Hill.

Tickets for Breakfast at Tiffany’s range from £19 to £34 and can be bought from the box office in person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk