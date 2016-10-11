VIDEO: The South line up Derbyshire concert

Hit songs of The Beautiful South will be celebrated in a concert which features two of the band’s members.

Singers Dave Hemingway and Alison Hemingway are now in nine-piece outfit The South which will perform at Buxton Opera House on Wednesday, October 19.

Expect to hear favourite songs such as Perfect 10, A Little Time, Rotterdam, Don’t Marry Her, You Keep It All In alongside several new tunes.

The South have released one album, Sweet Refrains.

The Beautiful South disbanded in 2007 with Dave and Alison going on to form The South with mainstays Damon Butcher and Gaz Birtles (keyboard and brass).

Over the course of three decades the band and its evolution has become an integral part of a nation’s psyche, selling more than 15 million albums.

Tickets for The South at Buxton Opera House cost £27. To book, call 01298 72190 or visit the website at www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk