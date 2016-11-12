Walk on the wild side for tots

Ranger Tots, Longshaw Estate, November 24.

Intrepid tots and their adults are invited to enjoy hands on, wildlife-themed activities at Longshaw estate, near Sheffield.

All-weather adventurers and mini explorers are invited along to the gathering on Thursday, November 24.

Organised by Eastern Moors Partnership, the National Trust event runs from 10am to 12 noon.

Booking essential. Contact 0114 2891543.

