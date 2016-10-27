What’s for dinner?

Rustle up this tasty dish for your family.

Honey and Soy Glazed Roasted Shallots and Sausages

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 good quality pork sausages 16 shallots, peeled 1 tbsp olive oil 3 tbsps runny honey 3 tbsps soy sauce 2 tbsps flaked almonds (optional) 200g cherry tomatoes on the vine 1 bag of watercress for serving

Method

Pre heat oven 200c /180c fan /gas 4. Place the sausages and shallots in a roasting tin, add the oil and turn until lightly coat.

Cook in the oven for ten minutes, drain away any excess fat, turn the sausages and shallots, drizzle over the soy sauce and honey. Continue to cook for another 10 minutes, turn the sausages and shallots in the sauce then sprinkle over the almonds and add the cherry tomatoes, cook for another 10 minutes, or slightly longer until the sauce is sticky and the almonds lightly golden. Scatter with watercress and serve with creamy mashed

