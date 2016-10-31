What’s for dinner?

Three Celery Salad with Ham Hock, Mustard Dressing and Poached Egg
Ingredients
4 eggs,
1 ham hock, soaked in cold water overnight,
4 sticks of Fenland celery,
1 small celeriac, peeled, handful of celery leaves,
2tbs olive oil, salt and pepper;
for the dressing:
1tbsp cider vinegar,
2 tsp grain mustard,
1tsp Dijon mustard,
2tbs olive oil,
2tbsp vegetable or corn oil
Method
Cut celeriac into 2cm pieces and blanch in boiling salted water for 2-3 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon and drain. Cut celery into cm-thick slices and blanch for a minute in celeriac water; drain and cool. Heat oil in heavy pan and fry celeriac for 3-4 minutes, seasoning lightly while cooking.Transfer to a plate and leave to cool. Bring a pan of water to boil and add one tbsp of malt or white wine vinegar. Crack eggs into cups and pour into simmering water for two minutes. Dry eggs on kitchen paper. Whisk ingredients for dressing together and season with salt and pepper. Remove ham hock from bone and break into pieces. Arrange celeriac and celery on plates, add ham, dressing and top with poached egg.
