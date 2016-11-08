Win tickets to Mig Kimpton’s festive Frozen Floral Roadshow

Theatrical anecdotes and award winning floral designs come together in the seasonally festive Frozen Floral Roadshow - and you could win tickets to see it.

This funny, witty and hugely entertaining evening is performed and presented by floral display supremo and RHS gold medal winner, Mig Kimpton, and visits Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on November 17.

One of the country’s foremost floral designers creates a collection of breathtaking festive floral displays from scratch whilst regaling the audience with amusing backstage banter from his 30-year career in theatre.

Members of the audience get the opportunity to help Mig with his displays and also to win one of the designs to take home at the end of the show.

Theatre manager for some of the West End’s most high profile venues and tour manager for an impressive cast of performers such as Lesley Joseph, Paul O’Grady, Sian Phillips, Janet Street Porter and Sandi Toksvik, Mig also toured extensively with Sir Ian McKellen in the UK, South Africa and on Broadway.

He also added to his awards portfolio this year by winning another gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show and a gold medal and silver-gilt medal at RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.

Tickets for the Frozen Floral Roadshow at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre are priced at £16. To book, contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

To win a pair of tickets, complete the name of this flower show: RHS Hampton Court ...... Flower Show.

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk.

Entries close at 9am on Thursday, November 10, 2016.