Win tickets to see Jimmy Osmond

Jimmy Osmond is touring the United Kingdom to celebrate his 50 years in the music business.

His new live show - A Tribute to Andy Williams - is packed with award-winning music and nostalgic footage.

The youngest member of the Osmond family , Jimmy made his performance debut at the age of three on television on the Andy Williams Show.

His current tour, which comes to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 27, sees Jimmy performing songs such as Music To Watch Girls By, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Days of Wine and Roses and Moon River.

Tickets for the show cost £32 or £77 (VIP). To book, contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

