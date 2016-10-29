Win tickets to see The World’s Greatest Elvis in concert

Direct from the USA, the world’s most successful Elvis tribute artist of all time returns to the UK by popular demand.

Elvis World Tour takes in Sheffield Arena on November 5 where Shawn Klush pays homage to the iconic singer, supported by original Elvis backing vocalists The Sweet Inspirations who toured with the King from 1969 until his untimely death in 1977.

Shawn Klush first exploded onto the UK scene when six million viewers tuned in to see him crowned The World’s Greatest Elvis live on BBC One. He was also crowned the first ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tickets cost £49.50 VIP with meet and greet and £30.25 standard when booked online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or via 0114 256 56 56. Tickets booked in person at the arena box office cost £47.25 VIP with meet and greet and £28.88 standard including booking fee.

To win a pair of tickets, tell us the name of Elvis’s original backing singers who are on this tour.

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Elvis in status bar, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk. Entries close on November 1, 2016.

