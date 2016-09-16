Win tickets to watch tribute act who wowed Michael Jackson

Get ready to moonwalk at a show starring the world’s leading Michael Jackson tribute artist .

The King of Pop stars Navi, who will perform alongside Jackson’s lead guitarist of ten years, Jennifer Batten.

The show visits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Sunday, October 2 - and you could win tickets to see it.

Navi is the only Jackson tribute artist to be chosen by the superstar. He performed at Jackson’s birthday party where the star applauded his renditions of Smooth Criminal and Billy Jean and gave him a standing ovation.

He said: “To meet Michael was one thing, but to perform in front of the greatest entertainer of all time and to perform his songs was no easy feat and extremely nerve-wracking.”

To win two tickets for Navi’s show in Chesterfield, complete this Jackson song: Billy ....

Send the answer with your contact details to : info@mppromotions.co.uk

Entries close 10am on September 30.