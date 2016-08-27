Women’s chorus is seeking recruits

Would-be singers are being invited to audition for Derbyshire’s newest women’s chorus.

The four-part harmony acapella chorus Ignite UK launched in Belper this year to perform contemporary pop and barbershop songs.

Its membership currently stands at 41 and the chorus hopes to swell that number.

Potential new members (minimum age 16 years) are invited to meet the chorus, take part in a warm-up and have a sing at Fleet Arts, The Fleet, Belper, on Thursday 29 September at 7.30pm.

Visitors who are interested in joining the chorus will be invited to start the audition process.