Wrestling superstar Johnny Moss to thrill Derbyshire fans

World-famous TNA superstar Johnny Moss is heading a posse of wrestlers who will be grappling at a family supershow.

All the fun of the ring comes to New Mills Art Theatre on Saturday, October 8, at 7.30pm.

Live in action will be Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Japan’s Tokyo Joe, Masked Destroyers, Road Warrior, Rocky Steele, Boston Brawler and many more.

Don’t miss your chance to boo the baddies and cheer the goodies. Tickets cost £10.