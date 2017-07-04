Actress to play six characters in one day

Buxton actress Sarah Gordon will perform six characters in three shows in just one day.

See Sarah as a platform attendant oddball girlfriend in Whatever Happened To Brian? and as Vera Brittain in Vera Brittain’s Tale. On July 20 she will play two contrasting nurses in two separate productions.

One nurse talks of her time caring for First World War soldiers as Sarah plays the title role in Vera Brittain’s Tale, at the Devonshire Dome, at 11am and 2pm.

Then, at 7.30am that same day, Sarah’s second nurse can be found administering the injection that takes Brian Blatherwick to a ‘new life’ in the zany comedy musical Whatever Happened To Brian? at the Green Man Gallery. She will also play another of Brian’s oddball girlfriends, his mum and a drug dealer in the musical which is directed by its author, Buxton-based Alan Charnley.

Vera Brittain’s Tale will be staged at the Devonshire Dome every Thursday throughout July and August. Whatever Happened to Brian? will also be staged at the Green Man Gallery on July 12.