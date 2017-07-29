Adventures for all the family at Bolsover Castle

History will once again be brought to life at Bolsover Castle near Chesterfield this summer, with an array of adventures for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be a spectacular programme of events throughout the school holidays at the dazzling English Heritage property, with different activities taking place every week to make sure the whole family are kept entertained.

Medieval Mayhem is taking place from Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 4. Young visitors will step back in time and meet Sir Cuss for their squire training and get active in games which will test their skill and courage.

Roundheads and Cavaliers runs from August 7 to 11 and will see children transported back to Civil War England where they’ve been recruited into King Charles I’s army. They will discover what it takes to be a soldier, test their nerve and hear tales from the battlefield.

Heroes and Villains, which will run from August 14 to 18 will be full of deadly enemies and bitter battles, and children can become heroes and villains from history in this fun and interactive event, and ‘have a go’ at being the fool! Castle Attack then takes place from August 21 to 25 when children can join in with a miniature castle siege and play mediaeval games that time forgot.

The summer will end with a magnificent Grand Medieval Joust on the bank holiday weekend (August 27 and 29) when four knights will clash on horseback in a thundering battle of honour and bravery.

Rebecca Hornby, assistant events manager at English Heritage, said: “We’ve got a fantastic variety of activities and events throughout the summer holidays to keep families entertained and children amused. Each week there’ll be something new to see and do, so come along and join us this summer for a great day out or two.”

For more details about the summer holiday activities at Bolsover Castle, visit: http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover.