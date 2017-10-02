Amber Valley beer festival leaves a memorable taste

The Amber Valley Beer and Cider Festival pulled a crowd of hundreds over the weekend, with organisers adding a drop of history for good measure.

Around 1,500 people visited Strutts in Belper over the weekend to sample the latest and greatest in real ales.

Kate Sherras pulling one of 70 beers on offer, with Salopian Kashmir the first to sell out.

Festival chairman Phil Marshall said: “The attendance and atmosphere were great and there was lots of positive feedback. Thank you to everyone who came.

“The Pentrich Revolution talk went down very well, and everyone enjoyed the our festival special 1820s heritage brown stout made for us by Lincoln Green.”

Phil Marshall said the event had helped recruit dozens of new CAMRA members.