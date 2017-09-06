Art and soul of Wirksworth Festival

Dedicated followers of the arts have plenty to marvel at this year’s Wirksworth Festival. Step out on the opening weekend’s art and architectural trail (September 9 and 10) and see the work of more than 140 artists and designer-makers. During the festival, there will be music performances from Psychicbread (pictured), Grace Petrie and Hannah James, Derby Chamber Orchestra, Vox Humanus and many more. Dramatic performances include Hillsiders, Wirksworth’s answer to The Archers. A dance and film double bill will be presented by The Secret Dance Club and Sonia Sabri Company.

Fringe events include craft workshops, Lockstock 2017 which toasts homegrown musical talent, Wirksworth Horticultural Show and the youth and arts performance festival, Altitude.

Wirksworth Festival runs from September 8 to 24. For more details, visit www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk Photo by Phil Richards