Artist helps local business campaign reach milestone

A Belper photographer has become the 1,000th member of a campaign to celebrate everything that’s great about doing business in Derbyshire.

Fine art photographer Emma F Clinton and her PhotoHaiku business helped the Made in Derbyshire initiative to pass the milestone.

PhotoHaiku owner Emma.

Emma, who set up her company in 2016, said: “Being a member of the Made in Derbyshire campaign helps to reaffirm the fact that my work is rooted in Derbyshire to my potential customers.

“People are more and more interested in the unique qualities of places and Made in Derbyshire is working to communicate what the county has to offer – a place rich in heritage, culture and outstanding natural beauty with a vibrant creative community.”

Emma sells her work at art and craft markets and events across the county, and many of her photographs depict famous local scenes.

As well as stunning landscapes, the pictures are often overlaid with haiku poems they have inspired Emma to write.

Haiku is a form of traditional Japanese poetry which consists of exactly 17 syllables and typically focuses on nature and the seasons.

Made in Derbyshire is led by the county council, working with other local councils, cultural groups and tourism organisations to promote and boost the local economy through its products, culture, festivals and sporting events.

Businesses, arts and music groups, and tourist destinations have all been encouraged to sign up.

County council leader Barry Lewis said: “We’re delighted to welcome Emma and PhotoHaiku as our 1,000th business.

“The campaign celebrates poets, writers, artists, engineers, businesses and craftspeople who give this county its rich and unique character and help us to boost the county’s economy through their work.”

“It also nurtures new talent and reinforces Derbyshire as an exciting cultural destination for visitors from all over the world.”

To find out more about Made in Derbyshire go to www.madeinderbyshire.org.