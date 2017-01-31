Austen tale on the big screen at Tansley

Tansley Film presents a screening of Love and Friendship on Tuesday, February 7.

This is the group’s first film for 2017 and is an adaptation of a romantic comedy of a Jane Austen classic.

​Set in the 1790s, Love and Friendship (U) centres on beautiful widow Lady Susan Vernon (Kate Beckinsale), who has come to the estate of her in-laws to wait out colourful rumours about her dalliances circulating through polite society. While there, she decides to secure a husband for herself and her rather reluctant debutante daughter, Frederica (Morfydd Clark).

Screening of the film starts at 7.30pm in Tansley Village Hall. Each film is always shown on the first Tuesday of every month. Refreshments are available from 7pm. No membership is required. The cosy cinema has comfortable, upholstered seats, high definition projection on a 3.5 metre screen and clear, rich sound.

Tickets are £4 at the door or £20 for any seven films of your choice with our Free Choice card on sale at our cinema.

Advance booking is essential. Email book@tansleyfilm.org.uk or phone 01629 584243/07748 545287. See more information and full details of our programme at www.tansleyfilm.org.uk. and on Facebook or pick up a programme leaflet from Tansley Village Hall.