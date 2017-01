A tragic tale of star-crossed lovers is told through the breath-taking beauty of ballet, set to a haunting score by Prokofiev.

Ballet Theatre UK’s production of Romeo and Juliet features daring choreography which resounds with raw emotion.

The show will be staged at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on January 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £20.50 and £19.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk