Big treats in store for bakers at Markeaton Park event

The Great Food and Drink Festivals will be presenting The Big Bake at Markeaton Park on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

The event is a weekend-long celebration of all things baking, with a host of well-known celebrity bakers taking to the kitchen demonstration theatre to wow audiences and pass on exciting tips and ideas.

Molly Robbins (pictured), of Molly’s Creative Cakes, and Great British Bake Off stars Nancy Birtwhistle, John Whaite and Derby’s own Andrew Smyth, (also pictured) will be showing audiences how to make the perfect cake and how to avoid that dreaded soggy bottom.

The search is also on for local budding bakers from the region to present their masterpieces at the The Big Bake too. With a ‘celebration cake’ competition on the Saturday and a ‘cupcake’ competition on the Sunday.

The Big Bake will include stalls selling hot and cold food, cakes and various bakes, and a variety of bars for the adults to enjoy too.

Tickets for The Great Food and Drink Festivals’ The Big Bake on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, are priced at £8.80 in advance and can be purchased online at www.greatfoodanddrinkfestivals.co.uk/Markeaton-park