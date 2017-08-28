Billie Piper’s play beamed live to Derbyshire venues

Billie Piper plays a woman who is desperate to conceive in the sell-out play Yerma which will be broadcast live to cinemas across Derbyshire.

The production at the Young Vic will be beamed by National Theatre Live on August 31 to Cineworld Chesterfield, Belper’s The Ritz Cinema, Showroom Derby Cinema de Lux, Derby Odeon and Derby QUAD.

For more details, visit www.ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/ntlout22-yerma