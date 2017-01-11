Check out Will’s work at QUAD Gallery

A new exhibition by Will Hurt is at QUAD Gallery in Derby.

Will Hurt works with computers to produce digital prints, generative animations and interactive software that draws on elements of architecture, diagrams and geometric abstraction to engage viewers with the built environment.

For Configurations, Will Hurt has produced new artwork specific to QUAD in which software reconfigures digital models of the space the work is shown in.

The digital prints reimagine the unique design that can be seen throughout QUAD’s Extra Gallery Spaces, translating, rotating and extruding QUAD’s architectural elements into new configurations.

Exhibited alongside this new artwork produced for QUAD is Abstract Playground AP1, a screen-based interactive artwork designed alongside people with learning difficulties during a five-week residency co-commissioned by Derbyshire-based organisations D-LAB and LEVEL Centre.

Part abstracted re-composition of Modernist architecture concerned with how forms occupy physical/digital space, part musical instrument, Abstract Playground AP1 encourages users to “play” a potential building.

Will Hurt: Configurations is on display in QUAD Extra Gallery Spaces until February 5. The exhibition is free to view.

Will Hurt will be talking about his work in QUAD in January. Join artist Will Hurt for an illustrated talk about working with computers to produce digital prints, generative animations and interactive software that draws on formal elements of architecture, the language of diagrams and the history of geometric abstraction with the aim of engaging viewers with the built environment.

Will Hurt: Artists Talk takes place in QUAD Gallery on Tuesday, January 31, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. The talk is free but booking is essential.

For more information, call the box office on 01332 290606 or see http://www.derbyquad.co.uk

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons