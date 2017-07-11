Dales artists work goes on display in exhibition

Matlock-based potter Gary Sampson is to join over 50 artists and artisans taking part in Peak District Artisans’ annual art and design fair.

Part of the Buxton Festival Fringe, which runs to Sunday, July 23, The Great Dome Art and Design Fair will see members exhibiting their work and delivering a range of talks and demonstrations in Buxton’s Devonshire Dome.

The eye-catching pieces and live artisanal demonstrations will cover a range of disciplines including ceramics, photography, silversmiths, fine art and more.

One of the members delivering a demonstration is Sandra Orme. She explained: “Viewers will be able to watch a dramatic sky being created with layers of pastel, I will show them how to create the vivid, striking effects people associate with my work.”

Speaking about the fair, PDA chairman and member Ingrid Karlsson said: “We’re delighted to once again be a part of the visual arts element of the festival.

“We’re inviting visitors to step into our world in the beautiful surroundings of this stunning building, whilst they browse and buy from our talented members.”

The free demonstrations and talks run throughout the weekend. For the full listing visit www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk

The exhibition runs 10am – 4.30pm on July 22 and 23. The preview evening is July 21 6.30pm-8.30pm. Admission is free.