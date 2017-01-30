Derby exhibition proves a hit with visitors

QUAD’s current exhibition is set to finish this weekend, having attracted huge amounts of visitors to the Derby-based arts centre.

What a Loving, and Beautiful World by Japanese collective teamLab, has already had well over 9,000 visitors. These visitors are equal to the previous records set by the exhibitions Pride and the Passion: Contemporary Art, Football and the Derby County Collection and V.02, a display of interactive digital artwork, whose visitor figures were 9,906 and 10,520 respectively each over an eight-week period.

QUAD senior curator Peter Bonnell commented: “This artwork has transfixed audiences coming to visit QUAD Gallery, with universally positive visitor comments about how this work has impacted on people. What a Loving, and Beautiful World by team Lab is actually about people coming together and these visitor figures demonstrate the appeal of great art.”

Images and videos of the exhibition have been shared widely on social media and visitors have not only left great feedback but have been encouraging their friends to come and see it.”

What a Loving, and Beautiful World (2011), is a three-screen installation of projected computer generated artworks which will immerse audiences in a stunning interactive art experience in QUAD Gallery.

The installation features 22 Sino-Japanese characters by the calligrapher Shishū which cascade down from ceiling to floor.

The artwork is activated either by touch or by shadows which transform the images into new motifs associated with the meanings of the characters—mostly inspired by nature such as the sun, moon, water, trees and birds.

As these images and the viewers interact with one another, more forms emerge that transform into and ever-evolving installation landscape. Sound is also triggered and transformed by audience interaction which ultimately generates a rich multi-sensory experience that is dependent upon the actions of visitors in the gallery and never repeats itself.

The exhibition is by Japanese interdisciplinary creative collective teamLab, who describe themselves as Ultra-technologists who produce large-scale immersive installations that utilise the latest computer modelling techniques to create stunning interactive visual art experiences. What a Loving, and Beautiful World, at QUAD is the UK premiere of the exhibition.

The exhibition continues at QUAD, based on Derby Market Place, until February 5.

Photo by Charlotte Jopling