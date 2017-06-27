Derby Roundhouse to host gin festival later this year

Big Lush Events are presenting theginfestival.co.uk, the first Gin Festival to be held at the Derby Roundhouse on October 20-21.

For two days later this year, this magnificent and historic building will be used to showcase premium gins, from those created overseas to some crafted locally here in the East Midlands.

There will also be a cocktail bar too so grab yourself a drink, find a space and enjoy a chat with friends or sit back and listen to the sounds of a great live swing band.

Friendly staff will guide you into the fun filled festival atmosphere ensuring you experience a great time around this amazingly varied spirit.

Big Lush Events was formed this year by Ian Fairclough and Paul Niven when they saw the festival spirits market booming.

Ian has worked for many years in TV shows, music videos and TV advert production and this new venture will draw on all his experience and flare to bring professionally run and entertaining events.

Paul recently left his global corporate career as a management consultant as he wants to travel less and develop further as a business owner whilst having some fun too. With a shared sense of fun and a love of Gin, theginfestival.co.uk was conceived and is intended to become wider spirits based events in 2018. With 10 venues booked and ticketing in 2017 and a further 30 venues held for 2018, they will deliver on the promise to bring more fun around the celebration of gin.

Paul Niven explained: “The enthusiasm we have had from local suppliers, mixer companies and the venues build our confidence that the gin festivals we have arranged will be a success.

“The venues are an important part of our venture as we want people to be in exciting and interesting surroundings, after all, discovery is what excites and delights us.

“All the gins at the festivals are premium quality and at £5 for a 25ml measure plus the mixer they are somewhat cheaper than the pubs and bars allowing you to responsibly try a few.”

Ian Fairclough added: “Music is a key part of the event and we have exclusively booked a seven-piece swing band to ensure the festival is fun filled.

“Unlike other festivals we have been to, our emphasis is not on education but rather on sociability. We will have free to enter competitions during the event and a few surprises to bring fun and celebration too”

“At each of the events we have invited local producers to showcase their gins and already we are overwhelmed by the positive and enthusiastic response from the artisan producers we have contacted,

.”