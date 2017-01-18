Festival calls on Belper community to star in film

The organisers of Belper Arts Festival are giving residents an early chance to star on the silver screen, as the festival trailer is filmed this weekend.

Everyone is invited to gather in the Memorial Gardens on King Street at 9.30am on Sunday, January 22.

Organisers hope the streets will be lined with artists, singers, dancers, actors and performers of all kinds, and that community groups will join in the fun.

Festival co-ordinator George Gunby said: “The idea is that a character will emerge from the Tardis at the air raid shelter, and make her way down the street meeting everyone who will be involved in the festival.

“It would be great if people could come along in fancy dress or in costume. If you’re a dancer, or an actor, come dressed as you would to perform, but if anyone wants to come in silly clothes they’ll be welcome.”

People wishing to take part can contact George via the festival Facebook page, or email nonnel@sky.com.

Cinematographer Louis Vella, of Studio 3 Cine, will be behind the camera.

George added: “We expect to have filming complete by 11am, and everyone who takes part will be given a copy of the DVD once it’s finished.”

The finished trailer will be shown at the Ritz Cinema in Belper, as well as on YouTube and social media.

The 2017 Belper Arts Festival will take place from April 29 to May 29, and plans are well under way to build on the success of 2016.

The festival is built around participation, so as well as the trailer, people are being encouraged to put forward their own events for inclusion in the official programme.

The deadline to register an event is Tuesday January 31, and detailed guidelines are available online from www.belperartsfestival.com.

The full programme will be released in early February, and tickets will go on sale in March.

Organisers are currently seeking sponsorship from the local business community. To discuss opportunities, contact George using the email address stated.