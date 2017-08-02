Film review: Certain Women is a rewarding experience

Finally, Kelly Reichardt’s tremendous slow-burn drama Certain Women reaches a wider audience as it arrives on streaming services nine months after its Best Film win at London Film Festival, writes Natalie Stendall.

This intimate and emotionally complex film about three North American women features sublime performances from Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern along with relative newcomer Lily Gladstone, who provides the film’s most finely drawn and compelling portrayal.

Its three separate stories are woven together thematically, united in their acute depiction of loneliness, perseverance and misinterpretation. At the heart of Certain Women lie the challenges of communication: making oneself understood and faithfully comprehending others.

Certain Women introduces us first to a lawyer (Laura Dern) struggling to convince an injured client (Jared Harris) that he has no legal recourse against his negligent employers.

Later, marital tensions surface as Gina (Michelle Williams) works on a housing project with her husband.

In the film’s final account, an isolated rancher (Lily Gladstone) forges a devastating connection with a night school teacher (Kristen Stewart). All of the women experience the kind of sexism that’s so entrenched it barely registers on society or its perpetrators, but Reichardt’s Certain Women makes this just one of its essential concerns.

Reichardt (Night Moves, Meek’s Cutoff, Wendy And Lucy) who writes, directs and edits Certain Women, launches us into these three scenarios without exposition. Gina is evidently bothered by the cumulative aggravation of marital life. Yet her belief that husband Ryan (James Le Gros) is unsupportive appears misguided to us at least, who witness his actions behind the scenes.

The complexity of marriage plays out in a handful of emotionally intricate sequences as the couple negotiate the sale of sandstone. In the absence of backstory and expository dialogue, misinterpretation and the minutiae of long-term relationships are intensified.

Certain Women isn’t for the casual moviegoer and instead demands considerable patience and commitment from its audience. In its opening shot a static camera is directed towards an approaching train. It lasts a minute and a half. This kind of sedate pacing will likely deter some viewers, yet Certain Women rewards those who make it to the finish line where its many thematic connections are made lucid.

Give in to Reichardt’s long, quiet takes and bleak, washed-out images of snowy mountains and leafless trees, and Certain Women transforms into a divine exploration of female determination and perseverance.

4/5