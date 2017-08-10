Film review: Dunkirk proves Nolan is a master filmmaker

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is the ultimate cinematic experience, writes Natalie Stendall.

The writer-director behind Memento and The Dark Knight, leaves us stranded, desperate to escape the shelled French beaches before submerging us in the cabins of sinking ships.

When he installs us in the cockpit of a banking, diving Spitfire, the resounding V12 Merlin engine causes the theatre to tremble.

It’s Nolan’s strongest ever case for immersive cinema. Dunkirk was made to be seen in 70mm IMAX, on the biggest and highest resolution screen available.

The creator of intricately plotted sci-fi films Inception and Interstellar, delivers an extraordinarily sparse script.

For Nolan, the intensity of situation - of 400,000 surrounded soldiers waiting to be evacuated - eclipses plot and limits the need for dialogue.

We learn little about each of the characters presented and, instead, Dunkirk plays out as a collective experience of survival and duty.

The desperation of the soldiers (including actors Fionn Whitehead, Anuerin Barnard and Harry Styles) is palpable, communicated in fraught actions and terrified expressions. Exposition too is admirably succinct. Nolan’s opener, set behind enemy lines, lets us know just how close danger is. With each passing second we feel it pressing in on the men with horrifying force.

Proving himself a master filmmaker, Nolan turns to cinema’s unique strengths. At once, epic and intimate visuals fuse with potent sound.

The score, replete with ticking clocks and high-pitched engine noise, is amongst Hans Zimmer’s finest, ratcheting up the tension until Dunkirk becomes so taut it knots stomachs. This vivid depiction of war brought real-life WWII veteran Ken Sturdy to tears.

Yet Nolan, an expert in puzzle-box films, could never be expected to tell it straight.

Instead, Nolan bends and compresses time by giving us three different stories each with their own time frame. In doing so, Nolan presents the evacuation of Dunkirk as a collaborative effort - of army, navy and airforce - while creating a heightened state of suspense.

When the three stories finally come together it’s not a perfect fit. Yet the somewhat fumbling climax is necessarily chaotic, conveying the confusion and shock of the very soldiers fighting for survival.

Nolan’s most immersive film to date, Dunkirk secures his reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers of our time.

His pared-back scripting succeeds in ridding Dunkirk of war film cliches while finding the space to show that casualties of war far exceed those on the battlefield.

In doing so, Nolan’s approach to cinema goes beyond mere entertainment. By immersing us in the very experience of Dunkirk, Nolan calls forth visceral emotion prompting us to reflect on war itself.

5/5