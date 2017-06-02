FILM REVIEW: Natalie Stendall looks at new release War Machine

“What do you do when the war you’re fighting just can’t possibly be won in any meaningful sense? Well obviously you sack the guy not winning it and you bring in some other guy.”

So goes David Michôd’s War Machine, a savage military parody set in 2009 Afghanistan, writes Natalie Stendall.

Brad Pitt is General Glen McMahon, a fictionalised take on real-life US General Stanley McChrystal, as portrayed by journalist Michael Hastings in his book The Operators.

With its A-list casting, War Machine sees Netflix bring out the big guns, taking on the multiplexes with Pitt, Ben Kingsley and Tilda Swinton. There’s even a fleeting appearance from Russell Crowe.

While its sedate pacing never quite lives up to the promise of its offbeat concept, War Machine offers a vivid and cutting take on counter insurgency, international relations and personal ambition.

In assembling fact and fiction writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom, The Rover) creates a peculiar tone. War Machine’s serious and considered messages fuse with its absurdity but it’s a strained and jarring mix. Pitt, with his platinum-blonde side-parting, pursed lips and squint, verges on caricature. He’s out on a limb, sticking out like a sore thumb.

With the exception of Ben Kingsley’s Afghanistan President, Pitt’s parody is unrivalled by the conventional performances of his co-stars. The disparity suggests War Machine isn’t entirely sure what type of movie it wants to be.

Yet Pitt’s conspicuous, oddball performance is entirely befitting of a glossy magazine exposé in which the subject’s quirks are amplified for our entertainment. War Machine, with its sarcastic and acerbic voiceover, gradually reveals itself as a savage deconstruction of personality and US politics brimming with journalistic wit.

With his fresh eyes, enthusiasm and confidence, McMahon foolishly believes that he can win the war, but Michôd avoids painting him simply as a bad guy.

Instead, Pitt’s McMahon is motivated, at least in part, by a desire to do good: an utter conviction that he can succeed in offering a “helping hand” to the Afghan people and win their trust. His belief is met with dismay by the soldiers whose service in the country has left them confused about the meaning and purpose of counter insurgency.

A handful of sequences reveal the messy reality of combat and McMahon’s resulting local diplomacy is farcically out of touch. The material is ripe for comedy, yet here Michôd declines to play the scene for laughs.

As such, War Machine brilliantly probes the intricate relationship between the personal ambition of high ranking military personnel, foreign policy and military strategy. A dazzling exchange between McMahon and a shrewd German journalist (Tilda Swinton) stands out for succinctly encapsulating the entire debate. McMahon’s warmth and occasional quiet reflection serve to further underline this complexity.

Much of War Machine is spent in man-management and political manipulation but Michôd is no Armando Iannucci and the satire falls short of Veep’s razor-edged vitriol.

Yet without Michôd’s sympathetic characters and kooky tone - however unsteady - War Machine would present a gloomy affair. If War Machine’s comments on counter-insurgency are bleak, its comments about the public reaction to the exposé of McMahon are yet more troubling. Ultimately, Michôd leaves us wondering why we ask the wrong questions and suggests that until we confront the real issues, foreign policy and military strategy are unlikely to transform.

4/5

War Machine is now streaming on Netflix