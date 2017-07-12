Funding increase success for Deda

Derby-based regional dance house Déda is to receive a 44 per cent increase in funding from Arts Council England.

Déda in Chapel Street in Derby Cathedral Quarter will continue as an Arts Council England National Portfolio organisation and receive £1,373,496 between 2018 and 2022, which is an increase of £105,000 a year.

The additional money will support Déda’s work with city partners in developing Derby Festé, the annual international streets arts festival.

It will also strengthen Déda’s innovative research and development work nationally to fuse dance, Contemporary Circus and outdoor performance work.

Peter Knott, area director, Arts Council England said: “Déda is a creative powerhouse of dance, circus and outdoor performance and we’re delighted to be increasing investing in their work over the next four years.

“Our funding will be supporting Déda to continue entertaining audiences by delivering Derby Festé, an annual festival of outdoor arts, which will inspire local, national and international visitors to the city.”

Stephen Munn is CEO and artistic director of Déda and artistic director of Derby Festé.

The 11th annual festival will be held in the city on Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30.

He said: “We at Déda are delighted to be invited to remain an Arts Council England National Portfolio organisation and today’s statement is recognition of the great work the organisation carries out in the city of Derby and beyond.

“We are thrilled to be receiving additional funding that will allow us to continue to deliver International Street Arts Festival Derby Festé alongside our cultural city partners Derby Live, Derby Quad and Derby Theatre.

“Festé celebrated its 10th Anniversary in 2016 and has established itself as a cultural highlight both locally and nationally; we aim to further develop the festival so that it is truly reflective of our wonderfully diverse City.

“A key element of this September’s Derby Festé will be an exciting South Asian programme that will celebrate 70 years of Indian Independence.

“The programme will include a substantial community outreach programme which will create new partnerships and bring Derby Festé to new communities and audiences.

“This will therefore lay the foundations for a development phase which will look to embed diversity into the Festival’s artistic signature going forward.

“The additional funds will also fund a Creative Producer to work across all artistic strands furthering Déda’s national research programme exploring the interplay between dance and contemporary Circus.

“The creative producer will also be responsible for growing the organisation’s strategic outdoor arts development role.

“Public funding in the Arts is becoming ever more challenging and at Déda we work closely with our partners Arts Council England, Derby City Council and The University Of Derby to ensure that we continue to develop an exciting, sustainable and flexible model for the future.

“Our vision is ‘to enrich people’s lives through dance and the arts’ and this announcement today will certainly help us to achieve that.

“I am particularly pleased that our work with partner organisations and schools to support children and young people through dance and Contemporary Circus has again been highlighted as an ongoing strength.

“Arts Council England recognises that this work ranges from reaching less engaged young people to providing high level opportunities for young people who are interested in pursuing dance at further education and higher education levels.”

For more information about Déda, please visit www.deda.uk.com