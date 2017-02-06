Georgiana in spotlight for Chatsworth talk

Shenagh Firth, head guide at Chatsworth, will be given a talk entitled Duchess Georgiana on February 10.

Gambler, collector, activist, style icon, socialite and duchess, Georgiana was notorious in her day as wife of the 5th Duke of Devonshire.

The celebrated subject of a Gainsborough portrait, Duchess Georgiana has fascinated generations since her death and has been the subject of major books and films.

For more on these and other events coming up at Chatsworth, go to www.chatsworth.org

Photo by Jo Broadhead