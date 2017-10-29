History inspires new artwork in Ilkeston

A tribute to a former collier, a nod to Erewash’s lace heritage and a salute to the former Stanton Ironworks are among items in TRACE, a five-week exhibition in the Lally Gallery at Erewash Museum in Ilkeston, running until November 25.

The new artworks, inspired by ‘remnants of local history’, is the latest exhibition by Socket – an artist-led visual arts collective based in the East Midlands whose members all have an association with the former BA (Hons) Fine Art course at the University of Nottingham.

Artists use a variety of mediums and for this latest collection they have all been inspired by something within Erewash Museum to create original artwork.

Examples of items on show include artist Barbara Clayton’s tribute to her great grandfather, an Eastwood miner who invented a miners’ safety lamp. Local lace industry exhibits at the museum inspired Janet Turville to create cyanotype fabric print portraits of Victorian women, while the building’s colourful glass led to Windows through windows paintings by artist Nicola Rae.

A series of other exhibits all clearly show where the inspiration has been taken from within the award winning museum.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “With such a diverse range of materials used to create artworks inspired by the many items we have on display at the museum, this will be a fascinating and intriguing exhibition. It will be enjoyable and a learning experience at the same time.”

More details about the artists can be found at www.socketart.org.uk

Erewash Museum is located in Ilkeston town centre, a short walk from the Market Place. Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm, and Monday to Saturday during school holidays. Admission is free.

Pictured is Shadowing Lace, a piece of work by artist Janet Turville that features in the exhibition.