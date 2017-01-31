Iconic drama Amadeus hits cinema screens

Classic play Amadeus first appeared on the National Theatre stage in 1979 and will be screened in Derbyshire cinemas this week. The iconic drama follows rowdy musical prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Adam Gillen, Fresh Meat, Benidorm) who arrives in Vienna with his wife Constanze (Karla Crome, Misfits) determined to make a splash. Court composer Antonio Salieri Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) has the power to promote his talent or destroy it but is seized by jealousy and begins a war with Mozart.

Amadeus will be screened at Chesterfield Cineworld and The George Hotel, Tideswell on Thursday, February 2.

For more details, visit: www.ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/58103-amadeus