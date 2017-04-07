Lots to see around city centre as part of FORMAT International Photography Festival

There are events including heritage tours, films, workshops and talks focusing around photography to tie in with FORMAT International Photography Festival, in venues across Derby until April 23.

Two tours will offer a chance to discover heritage and history in Derby City and Darley Abbey village.

The industrial roots of Darley Abbey date back to the monastic period and throughout the 17th and 18th centuries a series of water powered mills – for corn, flint, leather and paper – were developed on land between Darley Street and the west bank of the river Derwent. Starting at The Abbey Inn, Historian Roy Hartle leads a tour around the historic Darley Abbey Mills which is part of the UNESCO Derwent Valley World Heritage Site.

Darley Abbey Mills Tour takes place on Saturday, April 8, and again on Sunday, April 9, both at 11.30am. The cost is £5 per person and places need to be booked ahead at http://www.formatfestival.com/events/tour-darley-abbey-mills

Historian Max Craven will lead a tour of Derby’s most prominent architectural landmarks. Heritage Architecture Derby Tour takes place on Saturday, April 8, and again on Sunday, April 9, both at 3.30pm. The cost is £5 per person and places need to be booked ahead at http://www.formatfestival.com/events/tour-heritage-architecture

A series of Photo Walks are a chance to explore FORMAT Festival with artist Pierce Starre, to get hints and tips on taking great photographs and be inspired by the works on display.

Pierce will also be capturing 360 degree images camera. 360 Degree Photo Walks take place on April 8, 12 and 19. The walks are free but booking is required. There are many more workshops for all ages, ranging from creating a photo album, silkscreen printing to Risograph printing. Please see http://www.formatfestival.com/whats-on

There is a chance to see two films in QUAD which tie in with the FORMAT theme Habitat.

Rear Window, Alfred Hitchcock’s classic suspense thriller from 1954, is considered one of his best and received four Academy Award nominations.

Professional photographer L.B. “Jeff” Jeffries (James Stewart) breaks his leg while getting an action shot at an auto race. Confined to his New York apartment, he spends his time looking out of the rear window observing the neighbours. One night during a thunderstorm he hears a woman’s scream and begins to suspect that a man across the courtyard may have murdered his wife. Jeff enlists the help of his high society fashion-consultant girlfriend Lisa Freemont (Grace Kelly) and his visiting nurse Stella to investigate. Rear Window (PG) screens in QUAD on Sunday, April 9, at 4.30pm and on Monday, April 10, at 12.30pm and 6.15pm.

Samsara is a thought-provoking film with beautiful visuals that demands to be seen on the big screen. Filmed over nearly five years in 25 countries on five continents, and shot on 70mm film, director Ron Fricke’s documentary Samsara transports us to the varied worlds of sacred grounds, disaster zones, industrial complexes, and natural wonders. Samsara (PG) screens in QUAD on Tuesday, April 12 at 12.20pm and 6.15pm.

Tickets for the film screenings are £8.20 or £7.00 concessions and can be booked ahead at http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/film.aspx

FORMAT International Photography Festival takes place in Derby until April 23, and exhibitions are on display in QUAD Gallery until June 11. QUAD Gallery is open daily from 11am to 5pm, opening times of other FORMAT venues varies.

QUAD Gallery will be holding Late Nights opening on April 13 and 20 until 9pm.

The exhibitions are all free to view. For more information see www.formatfestival.com

Call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or see www.derbyquad.co.uk