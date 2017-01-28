Megaslam stars to appear in Belper

Megaslam Wrestling, the professional touring organisation, will be bringing its show to Belper for the first time next month.

The show features a blend of British and international wrestling stars and can be seen at Belper Leisure Centre on February 5, at 2.30pm.

Megaslam owner, Brad Taylor threw his hat into the promotional ring in 2009 with a small show in Rotherham. Since then, the company has presented more than a thousand shows across the British Isles and often features some of the most recognisable names in world wrestling.

Taylor, 25, was once a competitor himself before stopping in-ring competition in 2014 to focus on promoting.

“Megaslam was born in 2009 and since then we have slowly built up our fanbase and now are one of the leading touring companies in the United Kingdom and Europe. Very few promoters run more shows than Megaslam Wrestling.”

Currently announced includes Megaslam British Champion, Pound 4 Pound Best CJ Banks from Southport, who has held the championship since February 2016, Mexican Sensation El Ligero, who has competed in rings around the globe for 15 years, WWE UK’s Sam Gradwell and Saxon Huxley, fun loving Merseyside star. Dancing Danny will also be on a bill that features the ladies too as Megaslam Ladies Champion Lizzy Styles steps into the ring with Ruby Summers.

Tickets, which are limited, are available to purchase from the Megaslam website securely at www.megaslamwrestling.co.uk