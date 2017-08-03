Morrissey story hits big screen at QUAD

England Is Mine is being screened at QUAD in Derby later this month and is a treat for all fans of The Smiths in general and singer Morrissey in partocular.

It takes audiences back to 1970s Manchester, where Steven Morrissey (Jack Lowden), an introverted, uncompromising teenager, finds himself frustrated with his working-class existence.

With dreams of a successful music career being dampened by his run-of-the-mill job at the local tax office, Steven finds solace in the city’s underground gig scene where he meets Linder Sterling (Jessica Brown Findlay - Downton Abbey), an intelligent, self-assured artist – who encourages him to make his ideas of superstardom a reality.

England Is Mine (15) screens at QUAD from Friday, August 4 to Thursday, August 17. Tickets are £8.20, or £7 concessions. Go to www.derbyquad.co.uk/film/england-is-mine--15-.aspx for more.