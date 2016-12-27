Placido Domingo stars in cinema screening of Nabucco

Met Live in HD – January 2017

Nabucco – 7th January 2017

Roméo et Juliette – 21st January 2017

Classical superstar Plácido Domingo stars as an ageing king who is driven insane by a raging god in The Metropolitan Opera’s production of Nabucco.

The opera will be screened to Chesterfield’s Cineworld on January 7 as part of the Met Live in HD season.

This revival of Elijah Moshinsky’s production will be conducted by James Levine, who gave its première in 2001.

Appearing as Nabucco at the Met for the first time, Plácido Domingo’s performances of the role in London earned critical acclaim.

Also appearing in this production are Liudmyla Monastyrska who previously sang the tour-de-force role of Abigaille with Domingo in London, Dmitry Belosselskiy as Zaccaria, reprising the role with which he made his Met debut in 2011, Russel Thomas in the role of Ismaele and Jamie Barton as Fenena.

Details: www.cineworld.co.uk