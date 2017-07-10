Plenty to draw you in at Derby Museums’ new exhibition

This summer, Derby Museums are inviting you to an exhibition that celebrates drawing and mark making with loaned work on display from artists including Pablo Picasso, L.S. Lowry and Henry Moore.

New work from currently practicing artists will be displayed alongside the loans including, Liz Atkin, Stephen Carley, Nick Parker and Susan Kester.

Finding Lines, a celebration of marks made and lines drawn, opens at Derby Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday, July 15, and runs until Sunday, September 3.

Derby Museums are also inviting everyone to attend the exhibition launch on Friday, July 14, from 5pm–8.30pm at Derby Museum and Art Gallery. To find out more, go to http://bit.ly/DMFLlaunch

The Finding Lines exhibition began with a sequence of creative acts. More than 300 photographs of lines were donated to the project by hundreds of members of the public and from these images visitors to the museum categorised and named them.

Andrea Hadley-Johnson, co-production and engagement manager at Derby Museums said: “These eloquently classified lines shaped the selection process and informed the work of the contributing artists.

“Finding Lines moved from an invitation to notice and capture the lines around us into a provocation to ‘find your lines and make your mark’, to reclaim the joy of drawing. The resulting exhibition is a lively arrangement of drawings kindly loaned by partner organisations and freshly crafted works by five inspiring artists.”

Works on loan from the Arts Council Collection include Steelworks by L.S. Lowry alongside At the Coal Face by Henry Moore from Birmingham Museums Trust and Reclining Woman by Gustav Klimt from Sheffiled Museums.

One of the five artists who has contributed new work to the exhibiton is Liz Atkin, an internationally acclaimed visual artist and mental health advocate based in London. Liz suffers from Compulsive Skin Picking that has dominated her life for more than 20 years, but through a background in dance and theatre, she confronted the condition by creating intimate artworks, including her well known Compulsive Charcoal series.

Liz Atkin said: “I’m so thrilled to be one of the commissioned artists for this unique exhibition at Derby Museums. Finding Lines brings together drawings by some of the greatest artists of the twentieth century and many of my art heroes, so it’s an honour to have my work alongside theirs.

“My artwork is very messy; charcoal is a powerful conduit for me to channel the physical sensations of a complex physical and mental disorder called Compulsive Skin Picking.

“I’ll be creating a large-scale charcoal drawing during the launch event on July 14.

“It is so inspiring to be part of an exhibition which invites active participation! It will be magical to see how the marks, doodles and smudges are accumulated as more visitors to Derby Museum join in.”